90.5 WUOL Presents the 11th Annual Holiday Choral Festival

90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville is proud to present the 11th annual Holiday Choral Festival on Sunday, December 4 at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Celebrate the season with a brilliant array of voices and musical selections in the beautiful setting of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church.

This year’s program will showcase four performances featuring the University of Louisville Cardinal Singers under the direction of Kent Hatteberg. Kentucky Opera Studio Artists, the Louisville Youth Choir and The Choir of St. Martin of Tours Church will also perform.

Admission is $10 for Louisville Public Media Members, $15 for non-members and $10 for children under 18. Tickets can be purchased at ticketfly.com, by phone at 877-435-9849 or at the Louisville Public Media office at 619 S. Fourth St. beginning Friday, November 4 at noon. A presale for Louisville Public Media members will be available November 1.

St. Martin of Tours is located at the corner of South Shelby and East Gray street in Louisville (near East Broadway). For more information, please visit WUOL.org.

Support for the Holiday Choral Festival is provided by PNC Wealth Management.