91.9 WFPK Hosts New Year’s Eve Tiki Surf Party

91.9 WFPK presents its annual New Year’s Eve bash and broadcast on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. at Headliners Music Hall. Doors open at 8 p.m.

The WFPK New Year’s Eve Tiki Surf Party will be hosted by 91.9 WFPK DJs Matt Anthony and Woodrow on the Radio. This year’s musical lineup features the Jaxon Lee Swain Band and Louisville’s world famous surf rock band Inertia, joined by guest vocalists Adam Kramer and Christy O’Connell.

The ticket price includes free memento photos provided by Pictured Events, limbo and tiki attire contests, and a balloon drop at midnight.

Tickets for this 18 and over event are $20 in advance ($25 at the door) and are available beginning at 10 a.m. this Friday, Dec. 2 at headlinerslouisville.com. A special presale for WFPK members will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 29. For presale ticket information, call 502-814-6565. This event routinely sells out. Early ticket purchase is strongly encouraged.

Additional details can be found at WFPK.org.