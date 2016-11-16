Adia Victoria, Brooks Ritter to Perform First WFPK Winter Wednesday of the Season

91.9 WFPK Radio Louisville’s free winter concert series returns for its fifth season! The new season is set to open Nov. 16 with performances by Adia Victoria and Brooks Ritter at the Clifton Center.

Nashville-based artist Adia Victoria travels the lands of rock, afro punk, and country, squarely situated in the continent of the Blues. Rolling Stone Magazine featured Adia Victoria as one of “10 New Artists You Need to Know.”

Fresh on the heels of his new release, Stereo of Steel, Brooks ritter brings his mix of soul, roots and indie rock powered by his fantastic vocals.

“This season we’re showcasing some artists with a unique perspective who connect in a meaningful way. WFPK fans will be moved as well as entertained!” said WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen.

2016-17 WFPK Winter Wednesday dates:

November 16, 2016

December 14, 2016

January 18, 2017

February 15, 2017

This free concert series takes place once a month and runs November through February at the Clifton Center.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. WFPK and Clifton Center members will receive preferred seating. Come early for the pre-concert reception to save yourself a seat and grab a drink before the show!

WFPK continues our long-time partnership with Yum! Brands Foundation to raise awareness for Dare to Care Food Bank. Please bring a canned good or other non-perishable item to be collected at the door!