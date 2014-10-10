Classical 90.5 presents pianist Lara Downes in concert Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at Indiana University Southeast’s Ogle Center.

Downes will showcase music from her new album America Again, a recording that explores the elusive but essential American dream, written by composers including Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland, Duke Ellington, Florence Price, Scott Joplin, and living composers Angélica Negrón, David Sanford, Dan Visconti, and others.

This performance is free and open to the public.

While in Louisville and Southern Indiana, Downes will work with area schools to deepen students’ understanding of the unique voice music has in history through a residency program coordinated by Classical 90.5. The program connects music to poetry and American history and will enrich Classical 90.5’s current programs in music education.

Downes will perform at Western Middle School for the Performing Arts (with students from Youth Performing Arts School), The Academy at Shawnee and New Albany High School.

Downes has been called “a delightful artist with a unique blend of musicianship and showmanship” by NPR, and praised by The Washington Post for her stunning performances “rendered with drama and nuance.” Known for her eclectic presentations of the piano repertoire — from iconic favorites to newly commissioned works — her performances bridge musical genres and traditions, and engage a wide range of audiences with what San Francisco Classical Voice has called “an elegant example of how accessibility and a breezy relevance can exist, organically, in a classical music concert.”

Downes is the 2016 laureate of the Sphinx Organization Medals of Excellence award, recognizing her influence as an extraordinary artist of her generation and her role as a leader in expanding audiences for classical music.

Downes is a Steinway Concert and Recording Artist. Read her full biography here.

Support for this performance and residency provided by Horseshoe Foundation of Floyd County and PNC Wealth Management.