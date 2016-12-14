Nicole Atkins, John Paul White, Ryley Walker And River Whyless To Perform WFPK Winter Wednesday

91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville announces the remaining schedule for our free winter concert series.

2016-17 WFPK Winter Wednesday schedule:

This free concert series takes place once a month and runs November through February at the Clifton Center.

Doors open at 6 p.m. WFPK and Clifton Center members will receive preferred seating. Come early for the pre-concert reception to save yourself a seat and grab a drink before the show. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

WFPK Winter Wednesday is presented by 91.9 WFPK and the Clifton Center. The concert is first come, first seated and FREE to all. The 2016-2017 series is made possible with support from Commonwealth Bank and Trust, Falls City Beer, Kiel Thomson Company and Sullivan University.

WFPK continues our long-time partnership with Yum! Brands Foundation to raise awareness for Dare to Care Food Bank. Please bring a canned good or other non-perishable item to be collected at the door.