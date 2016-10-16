PechaKucha Night Louisville to Discuss Race, Ethnicity and Culture

89.3 WFPL has partnered with PechaKucha to present an evening of short talks about race, ethnicity and culture in Louisville on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at The Muhammad Ali Center (144 N 6th St.).

Doors open at 7 p.m. with free admission to tour the Ali Center’s newest exhibition, “Race: Are We So Different?” Talks begin at 8 p.m. A cash bar is provided.

This event is first come, first seated. Parking is available in the garage located under the Muhammad Ali Center.

About the presenters:

Kristen Williams is a community organizer and storyteller for the Blackberry Bookstand. She travels throughout Kentucky with her husband, Agyei, to share multicultural stories and affordable books featuring characters of color. She is a native of Louisville and enjoys working with children and families to share resources, stories, culture and encouragement.

T Benicio Gonzales is a trans Latinx community activist focused on racial justice and queer liberation. T currently serves on the board of the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky and the Carl Braden Memorial Center. In 2014, T helped to convene Louisville Trans Man, a peer-led support group intended to provide safe-space for Louisville’s transmasculine and questioning community.

Kela Ivonye is the Founder of Arrow Food Couriers and Co-Founder of Mailhaven. Kela’s is interested in applications of spatial theory and science to optimize operation in Logistics and the Hyper Local Economy. He is a serial entrepreneur with a strong affinity towards building new technology that helps mitigate carbon emission in old industries.

Jessica Bellamy is the owner of GRIDS: The Grassroots Information Design Studio. GRIDS is a for-profit research and design agency that creates works that support non-profit work and social justice initiatives. As a scholar of Black and social change design theory, in September of 2016 Jessica launched Designing from the Margins — an audio blog that discusses how all types of design has the ability to work for, with, and even against communities of color. Using current events, cultural design theses, and an organizer’s spirit Designing from the Margins hopes to inspire and educate today’s designers.

Ravon Churchill works at Metro Parks and Recreation and has been involved with many sports and community events in the city of Louisville, including The Dirt Bowl, where he is a part-time announcer. Ravon hosts the “On the Scene” podcast.

Cathy Hinko is the Executive Director of the Metropolitan Housing Coalition, a regional advocacy organization for fair and affordable housing located in Louisville, KY. MHC publishes research and policy analysis as well as conducting advocacy campaigns, including successfully advocating for zoning amendments to meet fair housing needs. MHC also operates a $1 million loan pool for non-profit housing developers and is involved with launching a Community Development Financial Institution.

David S. Owen is Professor and Chair of the Department of Philosophy at the University of Louisville. His research interests are mainly in social philosophy, including critical philosophy of race, philosophy of social science, and the Frankfurt School. He has previously published Between Reason and History: Habermas and the Idea of Progress (SUNY, 2002) and is currently working on developing a critical theory of whiteness that will explain systemic mechanisms by which racial oppression is reproduced.

Faith Lindsey is a confident, teen artist with her own opinions on the impact of equity on culture in America. She appreciates a platform to share her perspective. She hopes her words will enlighten people about her generation. Faith is a violinist with the Louisville Youth Orchestra and participates in LVA’s Children’s Fine Arts program. She is the daughter of Martin and Ramona Lindsey, who are both local artists.

The event was organized as part of The Next Louisville, a collaboration between 89.3 WFPL News and the Community Foundation of Louisville, exploring issues of race, ethnicity and culture in our city.

Listen to the first seven episodes of The Next Louisville and subscribe to the podcast for new episodes each month, available wherever you get your podcasts.