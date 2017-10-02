89.3 WFPL News Louisville Announces Staff Changes

Louisville Public Media is pleased to announce staff changes and additions to its newsroom. The changes signal continued growth at LPM, which operates 89.3 WFPL News Louisville, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, and the Ohio Valley ReSource.

Erica Peterson, WFPL’s environment reporter since 2011, has been promoted to assignment editor. In this role, Peterson will oversee the daily news operations of 89.3 WFPL and WFPL.org.

Peterson is an award-winning journalist whose coverage of energy and environment in Kentucky has sparked numerous policy discussions and changes in the commonwealth. During the past year, she has also served as enterprise editor, helping shepherd WFPL’s long-form stories and special coverage.

Jake Ryan has joined the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, where he will continue his government accountability reporting on Louisville and its public officials and institutions. Ryan joined 89.3 WFPL in 2013 and has served as the station’s metro affairs reporter for the past two years. His work on accountability in government has earned national and regional awards.

89.3 WFPL has also hired Kyeland Jackson as associate producer. Jackson also serves as editor-in-chief of the Louisville Cardinal, the University of Louisville’s independent student newspaper, through the end of this year. Jackson is part of the team that will launch a new talk show at 89.3 WFPL in the coming months, and he also serves as general assignment reporter.

“We’ve built a strong news team at LPM over the past several years, and I’m thrilled that we can continue to grow,” said Executive Editor Stephen George. “As we reach more listeners on the radio and readers on the web, we’re committed to meeting their needs with more in-depth coverage of our community, state and region.”

LPM has an open position for a city reporter and will soon post an opening for a reporter to cover energy and the environment. These changes represent an addition of two reporters to the LPM newsroom.