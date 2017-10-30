90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville proudly presents the Holiday Choral Festival on Sunday, December 3. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first performance beginning at 7 p.m.

This year’s event will be held at St. Stephen Church (1018 S. 15th St.). View map here.

Celebrate the season amid a brilliant array of voices and musical selections, including St. Stephen’s own J.W. Tiggs Chorale under the direction of Yolanda Green, the Floyd Central High School A Capella Choir under the direction of Angela Hampton, Western Middle School for the Arts Advanced Choir under the direction of Katie Cook, and the University of Louisville Cardinal Singers under the direction of Kent Hattenberg.

“We’re excited to start a new tradition of presenting the Holiday Choral Festival at a different church each year,” said Daniel Gilliam, director of radio for Louisville Public Media, “and to kick off the tradition with St. Stephen Church, their choir, and several choirs that represent the breadth of great choral music in our region.”

Admission is $5 for Louisville Public Media members, $10 for non-members, and $5 for those 17 and under. Tickets may be purchased by visiting ticketfly.com or calling 877-435-9849 beginning on November 3rd at 10 a.m. Presale tickets for Louisville Public Media members are now available.

Support for the 12th Annual Holiday Choral Festival comes from PNC Bank.