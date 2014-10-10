90.5 WUOL Launches 5th Season of Summer Listening This July!

The Unheard July 13, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) The Muhammad Ali Center: View Pointe Hall We’re bringing to life recently found music by Florence Price, the first African-American woman to be recognized as a symphonic composer. Listen and learn with musicians from the Louisville Orchestra, singers from Black Classical Artists of Louisville, Douglas Shadle (Vanderbilt University), and Eleanor McClellan (University of Northern Alabama). This event is part of the “I Am Ali” Festival and 90.5 WUOL’s Summer Listening. Kites and Classical July 19, 6-10 p.m. Big Four Lawn at Louisville’s Waterfront Park Listen to classical music from 90.5 WUOL and fly a kite on the Big Four Lawn as the sun sets over the Ohio. Bring a picnic and the whole family to the waterfront for beautiful music and homemade kite-making with KMAC Museum. The Little Prince July 30

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 1 p.m. crafts and Squallis Puppeteers in the lobby

2 p.m. The Little Prince opera film screening in the Bomhard Theater Watch a BBC production of the children’s opera “The Little Prince” with music by Rachel Portman and libretto by Nicholas Wright. Join us for crafts and fun in the lobby before the screening. We encourage you to read “The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupery before the event and join us at the Main Branch of the Louisville Public Library for our Little Prince Family Book Party on July 15 from 1 -2 p.m. Summer Listening is part of the Cultural Pass 2017. For comments, questions or further details about Summer Listening, contact Sara Soltau at ssoltau@wuol.org or by phone at 502-814-6500. Summer Listening is made possible by the generous support of PNC. Special thanks to our event partners the “I Am Ali” Festival, The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, KMAC Museum, The Louisville Free Public Library, the Louisville Waterfront Corporation and DC Productions.