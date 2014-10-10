91.9 WFPK and Abbey Road on the River Partner to Present Free Kickoff Concert Starring Jake Clemons

91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville is teaming up with the WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River to give music fans a reason to say yeah, yeah, yeah on the opening day of the festival.

WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River will present the “WFPK Kick Off Concert starring Jake Clemons from Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band” on Thursday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m.

The free, ticketless event will be held at the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville, Indiana – the new home of the world-famous Beatles tribute festival. Attendees can also enjoy live Beatles music on other festival stages, a Beatles merchandise marketplace, and onsite food and beverage.

Jake Clemons is the nephew of the legendary Clarence Clemons and his replacement as lead saxophonist in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. He’s been touring with The Boss, playing all the big dates, since 2012.

Jake has been bringing his original music to audiences since 2010, but he’s begun making a name for himself as a solo artist with the release of his highly anticipated 11-song first album, “Fear & Love,” which was released in January. He plays guitar, sax, piano and drums, he writes music, sings and loves rock ‘n’ roll.

Reflecting on the album and its first single, Jake says: “’Fear & Love’ is a journey that forges through loss and hardship and attempts to reconcile those challenges until finding its way to the freedom of being vulnerable and honest, mostly with yourself. The first single ‘A Little Bit Sweet’ sits just on the other side of those losses, recognizing that yes, life is bittersweet…but a little bit sweet makes it better.”

In addition to the free kickoff concert on May 25, Clemons will perform at the festival on Sunday, May 28.