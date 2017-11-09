Announcing Our Annual New Year’s Eve Bash and Broadcast at Headliners!

91.9 WFPK presents its annual New Year’s Eve bash and broadcast on Sunday, December 31 at Headliners Music Hall.

Celebrate the new year with “The Player’s Ball: A Salute to ’70s Soul Cinema,” hosted by WFPK DJs Matt Anthony and Woodrow on the Radio. This year’s performers include The Zach Longoria Project with special guest vocalists Carly Johnson, Otis Junior and Sheryl Rouse.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m.

Tickets go on sale for this 18 and over event this Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. Admission is $20 in advance or $25 at the door. You can purchase tickets at headlinerslouisville.com or at the Headliners box office.

The ticket price includes free memento photos provided by Pictured Events and a balloon drop at midnight.

Get your tickets early. This event routinely sells out.

For more information visit WFPK.org or Do502.com.

This event is made possible with support from Falls City Beer.