Are you a news junkie? Do you like exploring complex topics through conversation? Do you think local journalism should be open to its community and of its place?

Louisville Public Media is looking for an early-career associate producer to help pilot a new talk show. We’ll be taking deep dives into the news, exploring topics that lead to conversation at the office, online and around the dinner table. We’ll pull together newsmakers and residents, listeners and business leaders, politicos and the public to talk through our most pressing issues in a passionate and civil way.

To succeed in this job, you need be curious and open to collaboration, organized, willing to push boundaries, and patient – because making a show requires it. We’re looking for someone with good news judgment who will make the extra call to get the interview we need, run out to get that tape for tomorrow’s show, and help surface new topics of conversation and ways to talk about them. We want someone who is digitally savvy and recognizes the power of social conversation in all its forms.

We offer support, career development, and a spot in a lively newsroom covering daily news, investigative, and regional growth and change. Our coverage routinely wins regional and national awards. We like to experiment.

Louisville? Yeah, it’s good. We’re an open and welcoming community with a thriving entrepreneurial scene, great bars and restaurants, and more music and art than you’ll know what to do with.

Louisville Public Media? Our trio of public radio stations (news, classical and independent rock) is beloved in our city.

Think this job is for you? Send your letter, resume, three work samples and a list of references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.