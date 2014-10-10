Louisville Public Media is seeking a Digital Sales Representative.

LPM is building a major expansion to our digital presence with the addition of the DoStuff event calendar platform, as part of our strategy to connect the Louisville community with an essential event calendar service for music, cultural, lifestyle, and family events.

The ideal candidate for Digital Sales Representative has a solid understanding of digital media and ad platforms, a history of achievement in digital media sales, boundless energy, and passion for public media, with an understanding of our voices and platforms. This role requires a highly productive professional who has the ability to find and collaborate with marketing decision makers, and who can express the unique value that public media offers in an increasingly competitive marketplace. This new position will appeal to the person who appreciates the opportunity to build something important.

Compensation includes competitive salary, performance-based commission, benefits, growth potential, and the joy that comes from representing a significant, trusted media brand.

Responsibilities:

Work collaboratively with the LPM team to develop new client relationships

Nurture high-level relationships as a trusted, results-oriented consultant

Understand and adapt to ongoing change in digital ad platform technology

Provide solid prospecting, customer service, communication, and problem-solving skills to meet and exceed specified financial goals

Willingness to work a flexible schedule to meet client needs

Qualifications:

BA/BS in related field, as well as practical experience and demonstrated success

A working knowledge of digital media, ad platforms, and related metrics

New business development experience in digital media sales

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Safe driving record and reliable transportation

Applications accepted online only. Please submit your resume and personal references before July 28 to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.