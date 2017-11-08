If you’re a journalist who’s passionate about dissecting complicated environmental issues, telling stories in new ways and exploring how humans interact with the world, Louisville Public Media wants to hear from you.

We’re hiring an energy and environment reporter to continue our award-winning news operation’s in-depth coverage of the subjects. The beat includes everything from sustainability and climate change to energy economics and unpacking environmental regulations.

To get this job, you must have experience reporting on energy, science and/or the environment and a love of storytelling in many forms. You should regularly use social media for sourcing, storytelling and distribution. We also want someone who knows how to work with data and public documents, and gets excited about filing open records requests.

You get to live in Louisville, where the music, innovation and food scenes are great and the cost of living is reasonable. You will join an award-winning news operation that includes the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and the Ohio Valley ReSource news collaborative. Louisville Public Media’s trio of public radio stations (news, classical and indie music) is beloved in our city. And we run the city’s social calendar, Do502.

Key qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Five years of professional daily news experience

At least two years of experience covering energy, the environment and/or scientific issues

Experience producing both print and audio stories

Active social media posting as a journalist

Send your letter, resume, three work samples and three references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer, dedicated to racial, ethnic, LGBTQ, religious, economic and educational diversity.