Engagement Manager for Music Education

We’re looking for someone who loves classical music, believes in the importance of music education, and has passion for connecting with our community.

The engagement manager will design and implement music and cultural outreach programs, while running the day-to-day operations of existing programs. We’re looking for someone who has a love and deep understanding of classical music, and can use that expertise to reach students, teachers, and parents through live events, community partnerships, and a variety of media platforms.

You must have a background and working knowledge of classical music, and experience planning events. Our events often involve other community organizations and partners, so a strong attention to detail is important.

90.5 WUOL is a 24-hour classical radio station, and one of the few in the region. Louisville Public Media’s trio of public radio stations (news, classical and indie music) is beloved in our city. And we run the city’s social calendar, Do502. We’re also home to the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and the Ohio Valley Resource.

Louisville is a welcoming community with a thriving entrepreneurial scene, great food, amazing arts and culture, with a professional full-time orchestra, opera, ballet, and theatre company. Jefferson County is also home to one the largest school districts in the country.

Key qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree, or comparable work experience

• Background and knowledge of classical music

• Experience planning large events

Send your letter, resume, and three references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.