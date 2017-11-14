Expanding WFPL Newsroom Hires Chicago Tribune Reporter

89.3 WFPL News Louisville has hired Amina Elahi to join its 13-person newsroom, where she will cover local government, public institutions and the city’s changing economy.

“I am excited to join the WFPL newsroom and contribute to telling the city’s most important stories,” Elahi said. “From breaking news to uncovering the decisions that affect Louisville residents day-to-day, I look forward to adding my voice to the local conversation.”

Elahi most recently served as a reporter for the Chicago Tribune’s Blue Sky Innovation team, which covers that city’s innovation economy. There she produced multimedia journalism and led the team’s coverage of women and people of color in the tech industry. She’s written about startups for the Chicago Sun-Times and other Chicago-based news sites.

She is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

Elahi joins a growing team of reporters at Louisville Public Media, which includes WFPL, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and the Ohio Valley ReSource.

“Amina has an impressive record of covering dynamic, growing economies and the forces driving them,” said LPM Executive Editor Stephen George. “Louisville is in a period of transition, where government and private forces are coming together to shape our future. Amina’s beat is at the intersection of those forces, and I’m thrilled to welcome her to our team.”

Elahi replaces Jacob Ryan, who has covered city affairs for WFPL for the past two years. Ryan has moved to Louisville Public Media’s Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, where he will continue his focus on local investigative and accountability reporting.

Elahi starts on Nov. 15. Follow her on Twitter @aminamania.