Full-time position starting in May

Louisville Public Media (LPM) is more than radio news and music on WFPK, WUOL and WFPL. We connect people. We connect them to our community, to issues that matter, and to the rich history and culture of our city and region. We bring people together by telling our shared stories and creating shared experiences on radio, online and in person.

Our new Experience Director will boldly experiment and expand the ways we connect people, to make individual and community life richer, stronger and more inclusive. The director will lead a team that designs and executes LPM events, discussions and online experiences, and manages a citywide events calendar. This work entails partnership with our many collaborators, whether arts groups, civic organizations or local businesses.

The right candidate builds networks of people around shared interests and passions. The right candidate has a mission to make our city and region a connected, energizing place for everyone. The right candidate has experience using technology, social media, partnerships and networks to build new ventures.

The Experience Director is on Louisville Public Media’s management team and will work with our news, music, membership, marketing and underwriting teams to increase the efficiency and impact of our events, from Waterfront Wednesdays to classical music education to Next Louisville conversations. The experience team will map the ways members and others interact with LPM and create new experiences to deepen their engagement.

The key job responsibilities are: designing and executing our experience strategy, managing the experience team, growing the use of our citywide events calendar, managing events revenue and costs, and helping expand LPM’s role as a trusted connector across all parts of the community.

The key skill requirements are: demonstrated success building teams and networks, running events, and taking new ventures from vision to implementation. We expect at least three years of directly relevant work experience that includes involvement with diverse parts of the community and managing a budget. We need someone who already knows and loves our city and region.

To apply, send a cover letter outlining your interests and experience, a resume and three references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.