‘Five Things Live’ with Tracy Clayton

Louisville Public Media will host “Five Things Live” with special guest Tracy Clayton on Thursday, March 2 at The Green Building Gallery, located at 732 East Market Street.

Clayton is a writer and the co-host of Buzzfeed’s wildly successful podcast “Another Round.” She’s also a Louisville native.

She’ll join “Five Things” host Tara Anderson for a live taping of the podcast, where we’ll find out about the objects that are important to Clayton.

Admission is free. This event is first come, first seated and early arrival is encouraged. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the talk begins at 6:45. A cash bar will be provided. Details are available on Eventbrite and Facebook.

Visitors are invited for an informal, post-talk reception at Galaxie following the program.

About “Five Things”

“Five Things” is a weekly podcast from Louisville Public Media hosted by Tara Anderson.

Each week, a different guest selects five things — physical objects — that have been important in their lives, and we talk about those things and why they matter.

Previous guests have included Congressman John Yarmuth, Wendy Whelan, Darrell Scott, Jecorey “1200” Arthur and others.

You can subscribe to “Five Things” for free on iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts. Listen to all the episodes here.