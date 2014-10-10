Iron and Wine, Strand of Oaks, and Anderson East to Headline Remaining 2017 WFPK Waterfront Wednesday Season

91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville and the Louisville Waterfront Development Corporation are proud to announce that Strand of Oaks (July), Iron and Wine (August), and Anderson East (September) will headline the remaining WFPK Waterfront Wednesday dates of 2017. The full schedule is below.

The free concerts take place on the last Wednesday of every month, April through September, on the Big Four Lawn in Louisville’s Waterfront Park. The Big Four Lawn is located next to the Big Four Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge. The Big Four Lawn opens at 5 p.m., with music beginning promptly at 6 p.m.

Remaining 2017 Season Schedule:

July 26: Strand of Oaks (9 p.m.), Low Cut Connie (7:30 p.m.), The Zach Longoria Project (6 p.m.)

Aug. 30: Iron and Wine (9 p.m.), James Lindsey (7:30 p.m.), In Lightning (6 p.m.)

Sept. 27: Anderson East (9 p.m.), The Secret Sisters (7:30 p.m.), Brooks Ritter (6 p.m.)

Previous WFPK Waterfront Wednesday acts include Old Crow Medicine Show, My Morning Jacket, Over the Rhine, Todd Snider, Béla Fleck, Abigail Washburn, The Avett Brothers and many others.

Visit WFPK.org for the latest details.

Parking Information & Free Trolley Service

A map is available with parking locations here. The Republic Bank Easy Ride Trolley De Ville will offer free trolley service between Witherspoon and the event site from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Parkside Bikes will have expanded bike parking on-site.

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday is made possible by the generous support of Goose Island Brewing Company, Kroger, Republic Bank, and Passport Health Plan.

Special thanks to Friends of the Waterfront.