Kentucky Center For Investigative Reporting Hires Eleanor Klibanoff

Louisville Public Media is pleased to announce we’ve hired Eleanor Klibanoff to join the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting (KyCIR).

Klibanoff currently reports for WPSU and Keystone Crossroads, a statewide public radio collaboration that examines Pennsylvania’s changing urban landscape.

“I’m proud to be joining a team of reporters known for dogged, aggressive and fair reporting in Louisville and across the state of Kentucky,” Klibanoff said. “Now, more than ever, we need journalists willing to dig a little deeper to find the story, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to do just that with KyCIR.”

Klibanoff recently covered lead paint poisoning issues, examined immigration across Pennsylvania and reported on infrastructure in crumbling cities.

She joins a KyCIR team focused on government, criminal justice, higher education and business, and how people interact with those institutions in daily life.

“Eleanor is a dynamic reporter with a strong sense of journalistic mission,” said Brendan McCarthy, KyCIR’s managing editor. “She has a knack for tackling tough issues and telling great stories. We are excited to have her on the team.”

Klibanoff previously worked as a Kroc Fellow at National Public Radio. There, she reported for NPR’s global health blog and Weekend Edition, worked for the National desk and at KCUR in Kansas City.

“This era of ‘fake news’ and misplaced trust demands accountability in all facets of public life, and Eleanor practices that in her reporting and storytelling,” said Louisville Public Media Executive Editor Stephen George. “She approaches stories with a rare mix of toughness and grace. I’m thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

Klibanoff has reported from Nicaragua and El Salvador. Her byline has appeared in Atlanta Magazine, The Nicaragua Dispatch and Radio Free Europe.

She grew up in Philadelphia and Atlanta, and graduated from George Washington University. She starts June 26.