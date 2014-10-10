Louisville Public Media Acquires Do502

Louisville Public Media (LPM) has acquired the assets of the popular, citywide calendar service Do502. LPM will partner with Austin-based DoStuff Media to continue operating Do502.com and the Do502 app and to expand the calendar to include a broad range of cultural, sports, family, educational and community events.

Do502 was launched in 2014 by Jeffrey Smith and Lizi Hagan and has nearly 40,000 registered users. It is a free service that allows people to find out what’s happening in the city, share events with friends, and easily buy tickets or enter sweepstakes to win tickets. Do502 is the engine powering the event calendars for WFPK, Insider Louisville, New2Lou and Fund for the Arts.

“Running Do502 is a perfect fit with Louisville Public Media’s talents and mission,” says LPM President Michael Skoler. “Our three public radio stations and events, like WFPK Waterfront Wednesday, already connect the community to shared interests, passions and our rich cultural life. We aim to make Do502 the easiest way to connect with all of the city’s diverse energy.”

Skoler says fans of Do502 won’t initially notice many changes, as LPM gets to know the calendar service and talks to fans about how they use it and how it can be even stronger. In the next few months, though, LPM will start expanding the listings and making it easy to search for music, arts, sports and fitness, learningand conversation, or family-friendly events.

“Bringing Do502 to life for Louisville and witnessing the impact has been incredibly fun and fulfilling,” says Jeffrey Smith, its founder. “I’m excited to see Louisville Public Media continue to build upon our foundation and trust that their non-profit approach and connections to Louisville will empower Do502 even more than I could have imagined.”

Do502’s JP Hill will join the Louisville Public Media staff full-time as its Content Manager. LPM is also hiring an Experience Director to oversee Do502’s growth and expand the ways LPM connects people to make community life richer, stronger and more inclusive.

Do502 is part of DoStuff, a network of 21 city media properties run by local teams that helps four million people every day answer the question, “What am I going to do tonight?”

Louisville Public Media runs community-supported stations 89.3 WFPL News, 90.5 WUOL Classical and 91.9 WFPK Independent. Four years ago, it started the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, which shares its in-depth coverage with news outlets across the state. Louisville Public Media is also a proud member of the Kentucky Public Radio Network and manager of the Ohio Valley ReSource, a collaboration of Kentucky stations, West Virginia Public Broadcasting and Athens, Ohio station WOUB.

Photo by Tyler Franklin from the 2015 Forecastle Festival.