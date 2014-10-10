Louisville Public Media’s ‘Strange Fruit’ Celebrates 200 Episodes

Strange Fruit is celebrating the big 2-0-0, and you’re invited to be part of the party!

Join #TeamStrangeFruit at Galaxie and the Green Building Gallery (732 E. Market St.) in Nulu for music, drinks, dancing and a live recording of the podcast’s 200th episode. This event is free and open to the public.

To help make the party even more special, friends, fans and fruitcakes are invited to send a short video and/or voicemail and share their favorite “Strange Fruit” moments and memories, and/or conversations from the past five years, or wishes for the future. Responses will be shared at the 200th Episode Party and live taping on June 21st!

Call 502-814-6536 to leave a voicemail, email videos to lellis@wfpl.org, text your response to 502-396-2386, or tweet @strangefruitpod. Details are available on the “Strange Fruit” Facebook page.

“Strange Fruit” is a weekly podcast of musings on politics, pop culture and black gay life hosted by community activist/organizer Jaison Gardner and University of Louisville Professor Dr. Kaila Story.

Previous guests have included Janelle Monáe, Janet Mock, Wanda Sykes, David Sedaris, Jill Scott, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Jose Antonio Vargas, Leah DeLaria, Paula Poundstone and many others. The podcast has covered a variety of topics, including racism in queer spaces; disability and sexuality; trans parenthood; Louisville’s food access divide; being black, gay and Christian; racism and free speech on college campuses; how marriage equality is changing the wedding industry; violence against trans women of color; and police violence against black citizens.

Subscribe to “Strange Fruit” here or wherever you get your podcasts.

To share story/guest ideas, contact producer Laura Ellis at lellis@wfpl.org.