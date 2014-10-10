LPM Hosts a Free Block Party Celebration

Louisville Public Media will celebrate the completion of its newly renovated headquarters on South 4th St. with a community block party on Sunday, September 17 from 1 to 5 p.m. (between Chestnut St. and The Louisville Palace). The FREE event will feature food trucks, a beer garden, hands-on family activities, live music, tours of the building, and a visit by NPR president and CEO Jarl Mohn.

The event will feature performances by artists in The Louisville Accord including Jecorey “1200” Arthur, Steve Cooley, Aaron Bibelhauser, Tyrone Cotton and Mark Charles Heidinger (Vandaveer). Teddy Abrams and 1200 will preview a selection from an original work about Muhammad Ali that debuts during the Louisville Orchestra’s upcoming season.

Event details and updates can be found on Do502.com here.

The renovation of the Louisville Public Media headquarters was made possible by the successful Raise Your Voice $7 million capital campaign.

Support for this event comes from Kindred Healthcare, Mercury Ballroom and Semonin Realtors.