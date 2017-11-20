Pappy Van Winkle Raffle to Benefit LPM’s Instrumental Partners Program

Local, family-owned Cox’s Smokers Outlet & Spirit Shoppes and Evergreen Liquors are supporting Louisville Public Media’s raffle of five bottles of hard-to-find Pappy Van Winkle bourbon. The bottles include Old Rip Van Winkle (10 year), Van Winkle Special Reserve (12 year), Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve (15 year), Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve (20 year), and Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve (23 year).

All proceeds will benefit Louisville Public Media’s Instrumental Partners Program.

“Cox’s is proud to partner with Louisville Public Media’s Instrumental Partners and use our small allotment of Pappy Van Winkle this year to raise money for this program that will benefit the Louisville community that we all call home,” said Mike Fisk, a member of the executive management team at Cox’s. “Understanding that budgets for fine arts programs continue to get smaller across public schools in our area, Cox’s knows that these funds will play a vital role in keeping music programs in lower-income schools running.”

How to Purchase:

Raffle tickets will be sold at all 18 Cox’s locations as well as Evergreen Liquors for $10 beginning Wednesday, Nov. 22 and running through Thursday, Dec. 21. Cox’s locations and hours can be found at www.CoxsLouisville.com. Evergreen location and hours can be found at www.EvergreenLouisville.com

Drawing:

The winner will be chosen on Friday, Dec. 22 at noon at Louisville Public Media (619 South 4th St., Louisville, KY 40202).

Beneficiary:

All proceeds from the raffle will benefit Louisville Public Media’s Instrumental Partners Program. 90.5 WUOL has placed more than 1,000 instruments in schools since the beginning of Instrumental Partners in 2003. In the past two years alone, the program has placed more than 200 instruments, valued at over $68,000, in local schools. This has fulfilled every instrument need in Jefferson County Public Schools for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 school years. Due to the success, 90.5 WUOL is now able to expand its donation focus to schools in surrounding counties in Kentucky and Indiana. Details are available at InstrumentalPartners.org.