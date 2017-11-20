Public Radio Sales Representative

Louisville Public Media is seeking a Corporate Marketing salesperson.

Louisville Public Media is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that owns and operates three radio stations – 89.3 WFPL News Louisville, 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville, as well as The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and a range of digital products including the Do502 community events calendar. Every week, LPM reaches more than 250,000 of Louisville’s most influential people.

LPM is the most trusted local media brand, and numerous blue chip companies enjoy significant return on investment through association with our products. We seek the right person to expand on our success.

The ideal candidate is well organized and motivated to excel in a team setting, with solid knowledge of marketing and media, a history of media sales success, and passion for the mission of public media.

Responsibilities

• Assume and expand an established base of business and agency clients to meet and exceed sales goals

• Express the unique value that public media offers in a competitive media marketplace

• Research and prepare proposals to meet active and prospective client needs

Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

• Strong written and verbal communication skills

• Four years of proven media sales success with large company clients

• Safe driving record and reliable transportation

• Compensation and Perks

• Base salary and commission with high potential earnings

• Health insurance and 401k

• The satisfaction of representing a powerful and trusted media brand

Please submit a resume, cover letter and three references before Dec. 11 to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.