Public Radio Sales Representative

Kentucky Public Radio Network is seeking a statewide media salesperson.

The Kentucky Public Radio Network is a consortium of eight Kentucky public radio stations with a massive media footprint – delivering more than 610,000 of Kentucky’s most influential people across all 120 counties.

KPRN has a long history of delivering substantial marketing ROI to numerous blue chip companies and agencies, and we seek the right person to expand our success.

The ideal candidate is motivated to excel and well-organized, with solid knowledge of marketing and media, a history of media sales success, passion for the mission of public media, and knowledge of the inner workings of Kentucky. You’ll have freedom to win new clients across the state and work from the location that best suits your needs.

Responsibilities

Refine a prospective client database of Kentucky’s business and agency influencers

Express the unique value that public media offers in a competitive media marketplace

Research and prepare proposals to meet prospective client needs

Establish and maintain new client relationships

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Strong time-management skills and ability to work on your own

Two years of proven media sales success

Safe driving record and reliable transportation

Compensation and Perks

Base salary and commission with high potential earnings

Health insurance and 401k

The satisfaction of representing a powerful and trusted media product

Please submit a resume, cover letter and three references before September 30 to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.