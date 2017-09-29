Reporter, City Beat

If you’re a journalist who likes to explore unexpected angles, be creative with formats and document a city in transformation, Louisville Public Media wants to hear from you.

We’re hiring a reporter at 89.3 WFPL News, our NPR affiliate, to cover the city’s major public officials and institutions. We’re looking for someone to dig into and explain the inner workings of Kentucky’s largest city and the political, economic and social forces shaping its future – and how they affect the people who live here.

To get this job, you must have professional daily reporting experience in a city, a keen eye for finding the stories that matter and the skill to hold an audience.

You will join an award-winning news operation that includes the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and the Ohio Valley ReSource news collaborative. Louisville Public Media’s trio of public radio stations (news, classical and indie music) is beloved in our city. And we run the city’s social calendar, Do502.

We offer a job that is always new in a lively newsroom and an enchanting city. Louisville is a welcoming community with a thriving entrepreneurial scene, great food, amazing art and culture – and our bars stay open until 4 a.m.

Key qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Two years of professional daily news experience

Active social media posting as a journalist

Send your letter, resume, three work samples and three references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer, dedicated to racial, ethnic, LGBTQ, religious, economic and educational diversity.