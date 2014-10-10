Membership Coordinator for Sustainers

Louisville Public Media, full-time



LPM celebrates and connects our community in many ways, from award-winning radio music and reporting on 89.3 WFPL News, 90.5 WUOL Classical, and 91.9 WFPK Independent, to events like WFPK Waterfront Wednesdays, to running Do502, a citywide events calendar. And our community supports us by becoming members of Louisville Public Media. We are adding a membership coordinator to our team to focus on serving and growing the loyal members who provide monthly support.

LPM has the sixth highest percentage of Sustaining members in the country, who give regularly through bank or credit card accounts. We need a membership coordinator who loves what we do for the community and wants to take care of the Sustainers who make our work possible. You’ll report to the membership manager and join a team of four.

The Sustaining Membership Coordinator will often be the first person a member talks to, emails, or meets, so the right candidate loves people, is energetic, creative and patient. Our members are like family and share stories about why they love us and why they support us.

You get to join our smart, creative, and fun staff, attend amazing music and cultural events, work with your favorite on-air hosts and, best of all, bring delight to other fans of LPM. You will help ensure that we retain, recapture, engage with and report on monthly donors. You will create successful campaigns and events to gain new Sustainers and reward them.

Key roles:

Respond to member calls and emails and solve problems

Manage and update the member database

Create emails and special events for Sustainers

Assist the membership team in on-air and digital membership drives

Analyze data to judge results of campaigns and offer ideas to improve them

Key qualifications:

College education or the equivalent experience.

Amazing interpersonal and communication skills and a positive, problem-solving attitude.

Experience using a donor/member database, Microsoft Office, bulk email service and website editor.

Ability to work some nights and weekends (e.g., events and membership drives.)

Experience analyzing user response data to evaluate campaigns to win, retain and serve Sustainers.

Applications accepted online only. Please submit a cover letter, your resume and three references to resume@LouisvillePublicMedia.org.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.