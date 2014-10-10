WFPK Waterfront Wednesday 15th Annual Concert Series Launches April 26 with Murder by Death, Whitehorse and Maximón

91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville and the Louisville Waterfront Development Corporation are proud to announce the 15th annual launch of the region’s favorite concert series.

The WFPK Waterfront Wednesday Concert Series returns on Wednesday, April 26. The free concerts take place on the last Wednesday of every month, April through September, on the Big Four Lawn in Louisville’s Waterfront Park. The Big Four Lawn is located next to the Big Four Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge.

Dates for the 2017 season are: April 26, May 31, June 28, July 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 27. The Big Four Lawn opens at 5 p.m., with music beginning promptly at 6 p.m.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the summer concert series. Previous acts include Old Crow Medicine Show, My Morning Jacket, Over the Rhine, Todd Snider, Béla Fleck, Abigail Washburn, The Avett Brothers and many others. View the complete lineups from previous years here.

“We’ll introduce you to some stellar new bands this season and welcome some long-time favorites,” says WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen. “Expect a diverse group of genres: pop, rock, Americana, hip-hop, punk and an entire showcase of up-and-coming Louisville bands.”

The first installment of the 2017 season features Murder by Death (9 p.m.), Whitehorse (7:30 p.m.), and Maximón (6 p.m.).

Full Season Schedule:

May 31: The Mavericks, Hollis Brown, Peter Searcy

June 28: Pokey LaFarge, Robyn Hitchcock, Carly Johnson

July 26: Strand of Oaks, Low Cut Connie, The Zach Longoria Project

Aug. 30: White Reaper, James Lindsey, In Lightning (Louisville showcase)

Sept. 27: The Secret Sisters, TBA

Visit WFPK.org for the latest details.

Parking Information & Free Trolley Service

A map is available with parking locations here. The Republic Bank Easy Ride Trolley De Ville will offer free trolley service between Witherspoon and the event site from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Parkside Bikes will have expanded bike parking on-site.

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday is made possible by the generous support of Goose Island Brewing Company, Kroger, Republic Bank, and Passport Health Plan.

Special thanks to Friends of the Waterfront.