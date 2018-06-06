89.3 WFPL Debuts News Podcast: ‘Recut’

Louisville Public Media announces “Recut,” a new twice-weekly podcast from 89.3 WFPL. The first episode will be available Tuesday, June 12, with future episodes dropping every Tuesday and Thursday.

“Recut” is a local podcast taking a closer look at the biggest issues facing our city, as well as the people who bring you the news. Each episode will take a deeper look at a story a reporter is working on that week: why they reported on the story, how they did it, and what they learned, often including sound that didn’t make it into the final version.

Hosted by WFPL’s Digital Editor, Jonese Franklin, “Recut” offers listeners a way to stay informed and connected to their city while giving a behind-the-scenes look at WFPL’s stories and reporting. In a time when trust in media is under threat, we’re favoring transparency: showing how reporters work and draw the conclusions they do. And with each episode typically running under fifteen minutes, it’s an easy addition to fit into listeners’ weekly routine.

“Let’s face it: sometimes a four-minute story isn’t enough time to get into some of the issues facing our city, state and region,” said WFPL News Director Erica Peterson. “On ‘Recut,’ Jonese will take a deeper look at a story we’re covering with the reporter who covered it. And you’ll hear about new angles of the story and what coverage might look like in the future.”

You can subscribe to “Recut” on Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.