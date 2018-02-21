89.3 WFPL Hires Ryan Van Velzer as Energy and Environment Reporter

Louisville Public Media has hired Ryan Van Velzer as 89.3 WFPL’s Energy and Environment Reporter. In this role, Van Velzer will continue WFPL’s award-winning news coverage of topics ranging from sustainability and climate change to energy economics and environmental regulations.

Van Velzer comes to WFPL from the Sun Sentinel, where he worked as City Reporter. Over his career, he has told stories of people surviving floods in Thailand, record-breaking heat in Arizona and, most recently, Hurricane Irma in South Florida. He has worked for The Arizona Republic, The Associated Press and as a travel reporter in Central America and Southeast Asia.

“My favorite projects are, at their heart, about people,” Van Velzer said. “I look forward to joining a news team that fosters good storytelling, deep investigations and concern for Kentucky’s most vulnerable citizens.”

Van Velzer was born in Phoenix, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.

He succeeds Erica Peterson, who was promoted to WFPL News Director in 2017.

“This is a rich beat that’s full of stories, and we’re excited to have Ryan taking it over,” Peterson said. “These issues are vitally important to many people in our community.”

Van Velzer’s first day will be Monday, Feb. 26.