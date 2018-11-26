89.3 WFPL Hires Ximena Conde As Education Reporter

Louisville Public Media has hired Ximena Conde as 89.3 WFPL’s Education and Learning Reporter. In this role, Conde will cover stories of people affected by educational issues in our city and state — teachers, parents and employers, and above all, students.

Conde comes to WFPL from Wisconsin Public Radio, where she worked as a general assignment reporter covering Southeast Wisconsin and was a Second Century News Fellow. She previously worked as Rhode Island Public Radio’s Morning Edition producer.

Conde grew up in Queens, NY and graduated from Rutgers University.

“Ximena is a talented and curious reporter who’s passionate about journalism,” said Erica Peterson, WFPL’s Director of News and Programming. “I’m really excited for the work she’ll do telling people-centered stories about education in our city and state.”

Conde’s first day will be January 2, 2019.