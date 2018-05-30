89.3 WFPL Presents “On the Record” with Ryland Barton

89.3 WFPL presents “On the Record” with Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Bureau Chief Ryland Barton, a new non-partisan monthly event series for people who want to be smarter about Kentucky politics. The series launches at Mile Wide Beer Co. (636 Barret Ave, Louisville, KY) on Tuesday, June 12 at 6 pm with Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Admission is free.

Trying to understand the rapid fire of Frankfort can make even the savviest news consumer’s head spin. “On the Record” takes our weekly rundown of the big — and sometimes odd — news out of the Capitol and into our community.

Join us at these events for a laid-back conversation about the latest in Kentucky politics with newsmakers, decision-makers and influencers. We will feature a variety of topics that are important to all Kentuckians, regardless of their political affiliation.

Upcoming dates include:

Tuesday, June 12 with Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, 6 pm

Tuesday, July 31 TBA, 6 pm

Tuesday, August 28 TBA, 6 pm

“These events will be great opportunities for citizens to learn more about how government works in Kentucky and get a better sense about the people driving the bus,” Barton said. “We’ll get beyond the canned responses and have wonky, informal conversations about policy, politics, history and beyond. Political nerds and haters welcome, sense of humor encouraged.”

Barton can be heard often on 89.3 WFPL. He is the host of the Kentucky Politics Distilled podcast — which you can find wherever you get your podcasts.