89.3 WFPL Reporter Roxanne Scott Awarded Pulitzer Center Grant

Louisville Public Media is proud to announce that 89.3 WFPL reporter Roxanne Scott has been awarded a grant from the Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting. The grant will enable Scott to travel to Nigeria to report on food insecurity and health.

“I applied to be a grantee because I saw it as an opportunity to report on local ties to a global issue,” said Scott. “I’m happy to work at a place that sees the value in international reporting.”

Scott will look at solutions developing here in Kentucky, as well as Nigeria, to aflatoxin contamination caused by mold that grows on grains and legumes when not dried thoroughly. The contagion results in a loss of $450 million per year for grain producers in Africa. The toxin is linked to impaired brain development as well as liver cancer in children.

“I’m really excited to see what Roxanne’s research turns up,” said WFPL News Director Erica Peterson. “This support from the Pulitzer Center will allow her to see the problems caused by aflatoxin contamination first-hand, and bring these stories to our readers and listeners.”

Scott covers education and learning for WFPL. View previous reporting by Scott here.

About the Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting

The Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting provides travel grants to cover hard costs associated with upcoming travel for an international reporting project. Our goal is to facilitate reporting from outside the United States. We encourage grantees from diverse backgrounds to apply.

The Pulitzer Center supports projects across all media platforms and encourages ones that combine print, photography, radio, and video. More at PulitzerCenter.org.