89.3 WFPL to Host Live Mayoral and Congressional Forums

89.3 WFPL is pleased to host and broadcast a mayoral and congressional forum this October, in partnership with Louisville Public Media, WAVE 3 News, and the League of Women Voters.

“The League is most appreciative of WAVE 3 and 89.3 WFPL providing this opportunity to inform voters about the issues and candidates so that citizens can make wise choices on November 6,” said League of Women Voters President Pat Murrell.

On Tuesday, October 16, WFPL will host two Louisville mayoral forums in the Louisville Public Media Performance Studio. The first will be at 7:00 pm between incumbent Democratic candidate Mayor Greg Fischer and Republican candidate Angela Leet. The forum will be moderated by WFPL City Reporter Amina Elahi and WAVE 3 News Anchor David Mattingly and broadcast live on 89.3 WFPL and WAVE 3 News. At 8:15 pm, Elahi and Mattingly will moderate a forum with independent candidates Jackie Green, Chris Thieneman, Sean Vandevander, Isaac Thacker IV, and Henry Owens III, which will be streamed live on wave3.com and made available later to viewers and listeners on both stations’ websites.

On Wednesday, October 17 at 7:00 pm, WFPL will host candidates for the Third Congressional District Race, incumbent Democratic candidate John Yarmuth and Republican candidate Vickie Yates Brown Glisson in the LPM Performance Studio. The forum will be moderated by Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Reporter Ryland Barton and WAVE 3 News Anchor David Mattingly and broadcast live on 89.3 WFPL and WAVE 3 News.

“Both of these races have implications not only in Metro Louisville, but throughout the Commonwealth and beyond,” said WAVE 3 News Director Bill Shory. “That’s why we’re committing two full hours of newscast time to make sure voters get the information they need to make a decision.”

All three forums will be free and open to the public, with limited seating on a first come, first seated basis. Doors will open at 6:30 pm, and no reservations are required. All the forums will be recorded and available on wfpl.org.

“These candidate forums are an opportunity for voters across our community to assess the candidates seeking to represent them in government,” said Louisville Public Media President Stephen George. “We’re proud to host important conversations about the future of our community and our country, to provide a forum to address the challenges we face and to contemplate our shared future through wide-ranging discussion.”