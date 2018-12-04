89.3 WFPL Welcomes “Live From Here with Chris Thile,” Produced by American Public Media

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 89.3 WFPL News Louisville welcomes “Live From Here with Chris Thile” at the Iroquois Amphitheater at 5:45 p.m. (doors at 4:45 p.m.) on June 8, 2019. Over the past two years, Thile has brought his eclectic mix of music and guests to “Live From Here.” As the creative force, Thile continues to retool and shape the weekly live public radio performance. This year, he’s added new talent to the mix with a focus on providing an even better experience for live and radio listeners of the show.

“Live from Here” is produced and distributed nationwide by American Public Media, and is heard by 2.6 million listeners each week on nearly 600 public radio stations, online and on the American Forces Networks, SiriusXM Radio, Radio New Zealand and KPRG in Guam.

The Louisville show will be aired live on 89.3 WFPL and at WFPL.org. Guests will be announced at a later date. Previous “Live From Here guests have included St. Vincent, John Prine, Jason Isbell and Death Cab for Cutie.

Tickets for this all-ages show start at $50 and go on sale Friday, December 7 at 10:00 a.m. To purchase tickets, visit IroquoisAmphitheater.com or call 877-987-6487. A presale for Louisville Public Media members begins Thursday, Dec. 6.

“Live From Here” airs locally at 6 p.m. every Saturday on 89.3 WFPL and at WFPL.org.