89.3 WFPL Welcomes ‘Snap Judgment LIVE!’ with Glynn Washington on Sunday, October 28

89.3 WFPL welcomes “Snap Judgment LIVE!” with Glynn Washington for the show’s first-ever live event in Kentucky. The show takes place at the Brown Theatre on Sunday, October 28 at 7 p.m.

Snap Judgment is the storytelling phenomenon electrifying audiences nationwide. Created by Glynn Washington, produced by WNYC and launched on NPR stations five years ago, Snap delivers a raw, intimate, musical brand of narrative — daring audiences to see the world through the eyes of another. “Snap Judgment LIVE!” features the world’s finest storytellers, on stage, backed by the Snap Judgment band.

Snap storytellers are asked to dig deep and marvel as they create magic. The show presents powerful multi-platform experiences (radio, stage, screen, web) that deliver raw, intimate narratives — giving audiences a glimpse into the lives of strangers.

Snap Judgment is heard weekly on more than 365 public radio stations, and downloaded more than 2 million times a month. The Atlantic hailed Snap’s Glynn Washington as “the first African-American (NPR) host to swing a big cultural stick, the first who seems likely to become a public-radio superstar on the order of (Ira) Glass…”

Before Snap Judgment, Glynn worked as an educator, diplomat, community activist, actor, political strategist, fist-shaker, mountain-hollerer and foot stomper. Glynn composed music for the Kunst Stoff dance performances in San Francisco, rocked live spoken word poetry in Detroit, joined a band in Indonesia, wrote several screenplays, painted a daring series of self-portraits, released a blues album and thinks his stories are best served with cocktails.

The Louisville show will be recorded for a radio broadcast at a later date.

Tickets start at $30. A special $100 VIP ticket includes premium seating and a meet-and-greet at Louisville Public Media (619 S. Fourth St.) following the taping. A presale will be available to LPM members beginning Tuesday, April 3. To purchase tickets, visit KentuckyCenter.org or call 502-584-7777. They will be available to the general public on Friday, April 13 at 10 a.m. The show is all ages, but may contain some mature content.

The program airs locally at 2 p.m. every Saturday on 89.3 WFPL and at WFPL.org.