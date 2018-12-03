90.5 WUOL’s Music Education Podcast ‘The Music Box’ Chosen for PRX’s Project Catapult

LOUISVILLE, Ky – Louisville Public Media is excited to announce that classical station 90.5 WUOL’s music education podcast “The Music Box” has been chosen as one of five stations to participate in the second round of PRX’s Project Catapult. Project Catapult is an innovative podcast accelerator developed by PRX, working in conjunction with NPR member stations. Project Catapult selects stations from around the country to participate in a 20-week curriculum to develop new skills, which will include digital content development, cultivating diverse talent, audience engagement and monetization. “The Music Box” is a podcast for children to play, explore and learn about music. Each episode explores a musical concept through national core arts standards: creating, performing, responding and connecting. It will dig into Louisville’s incredible and varied music scene to talk with musicians from all genres and disciplines, and include curriculum for teachers. The concept and first season were developed by Sara Soltau-Callaway, and the podcast is now co-led by Jecorey Arthur and Tara Anderson. Arthur is 90.5 WUOL’s music education manager; Anderson is the host of the podcast “Five Things.” “The Music Box” also receives funding from PNC. “The Music Box” was picked from applications from around the country to participate. LPM staff are traveling to Boston this week to begin training. “PRX has had a front-row seat to the challenges public radio stations are facing as they develop podcasts,” said Kerri Hoffman, CEO of PRX. “Through close collaboration, prototyping, iteration and consistent real-time feedback, we will apply key learnings from the first Project Catapult to improve the program and expand its impact to the new cohort.” “Podcasting is still relatively new territory for 90.5 WUOL, so we’re thrilled and honored to participate in a program led by some of the best creators and thinkers in the podcast world,” said Daniel Gilliam, LPM Director of Radio. “We’re not just excited about where Catapult will take ‘The Music Box,’ but also all of LPM’s podcasts.” You can listen and subscribe to episodes of “The Music Box” here, or wherever you get your podcasts.