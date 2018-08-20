91.9 WFPK announces a full day of programming that explores mental health to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Elliott Smith’s XO album

91.9 WFPK announces a full day of on-air programming dedicated to discuss and work toward removing the stigma around mental health issues tomorrow (Tuesday, August 21) from 6 am to 6 pm. The day will feature a mix of music, interviews with local experts and advocates, and participation from the community.

Inspired by the 20th anniversary of the XO album by Elliott Smith, WFPK will feature his music throughout the day. Smith struggled with drug addiction and depression and ultimately, took his own life in 2003.

Mental health experts and advocates will be stopping by the studio to talk about how to support friends and family who suffer and how to work toward removing the stigma around discussing mental health issues.

Schedule of Guests:

8:00 am – Molly Jones, The Pete Foundation

10:00 am – Will Russell, Everything Will Be OK Project

1:00 pm – Shadwick Wilde, Quiet Hollers

3:00 pm – Dr. Val Slayton, Bold Moves Against Suicide

9:00 pm – Brian Schreck, Music Therapist, Norton Cancer Institute

“A day of music and open discussion about this important issue is how we’ll honor those we’ve lost and hopefully, provide some useful insight to uplift ourselves, friends and family dealing with this daily battle,” said WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen.

WFPK is also inviting the public to participate. By calling (502) 814-6560, people can leave a message about a song that’s helped them deal with depression, dedicate a request in honor of a loved one or share a related story. Some messages will be broadcast on air.