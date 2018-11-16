91.9 WFPK Hosts a New Year’s Eve Salute to the Sisters

91.9 WFPK presents its annual New Year’s Eve bash and broadcast on Monday, Dec. 31 at 9:00 p.m. at Headliners Music Hall. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

A tribute to the queens of soul, the WFPK New Year’s Eve Salute to the Sisters will feature WFPK DJ Sheryl Rouse and special guest Otis Junior covering some of music’s greatest divas at 10:00 p.m. WFPK DJ Woodrow on the Radio will be hosting the broadcast beginning at 9:00 p.m.

Tickets for this 18 and over event are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show, and are on sale now at HeadlinersLouisville.com.

The ticket price includes a balloon drop at midnight, and $1 of each ticket sale will benefit the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

This event routinely sells out. Early ticket purchase is strongly encouraged.

Additional details can be found at Do502.com and HeadlinersLouisville.com.