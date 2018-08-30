91.9 WFPK to Produce the Louisville Music Awards

91.9 WFPK and parent company Louisville Public Media are excited to announce that they are now producing the Louisville Music Awards (LMA). Co-curated by musician and 90.5 WUOL Music Education Manager Jecorey “1200” Arthur and 91.9 WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen, the event will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Bomhard Theatre as a celebration of Louisville’s diverse music community.

The event will continue to honor musicians, but will also include more performances and showcase music collaborations. In the coming months, WFPK will ask members of the local music community and the public for their input in crafting the event.

“The LMAs have been successful in bringing all genres of musicians together in one place. We intend to build on this by focusing on the collaborative spirit of Louisville’s music scene to create a wonderfully unique experience,” said WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen.

The idea of Gill Holland and co-founders Kathy Hinkebein and Jaxon Swain, the Louisville Music Awards were established in 2013 to bring attention to the quality and diversity of the local music scene, to recognize artists who have had a particularly special year, and to provide the unique opportunity for artists from all genres to come together with each other and with the public to support and celebrate one another.

“Over the last five years, we are proud to have created the Louisville Music Awards and to have grown it to warrant such a special venue as the Kentucky Center. We’re thrilled that WFPK is willing to and will be able to devote the time and resources to the recognition that the local music community deserves moving forward,” Hinkebein and Swain said. “We are confident that they can take this project to the next level, incorporate their own spin, and continue to celebrate Louisville’s thriving music scene.”

Details about the February event will be announced on WFPK.org this fall.