Louisville Public Media, home of public radio stations 89.3 WFPL, 90.5 WUOL, and 91.9 WFPK as well as the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and the Ohio Valley ReSource, seeks a broadcast professional to fill the role of Broadcast Engineer. This position is responsible for management and maintenance of Louisville Public Media’s 15 studios and production spaces.

The position is responsible for regular upkeep and management of the studio equipment. This position is on-call 24/7 and responds to emergency needs when they arise. The Broadcast Engineer also fills a role in the production department for engineering broadcast material. This position reports to the Chief Technology Officer.

Job Requirements

Coordinate with Technical Operations Manager to maintain all studio facilities and systems, including documentation of same. Tracks all LPM field production equipment inventory and coordinates availability, maintenance and acquisition. Pushes new and innovative productions forward. Provides advice and assistance to program makers and managers. Trains program makers on production techniques and systems. Continuously reviews all output for quality. Coordinates production with talent, venues, vendors, and internal and external customers. Prepares material for broadcast or distribution. Schedules material for broadcast playout. Records, mixes, edits, and produces music and speech material at LPM studios or outside locations.

Minimum Qualifications

5+ years of experience in radio broadcasting. Public radio experience preferred.

Associate’s degree in broadcasting, broadcast technology, or similar degree, or equivalent experience.

Experience with ENCO DAD.

Thorough knowledge of Wheatstone AOIP equipment and the Wheatnet broadcast standards

Experience with Hindenburg and Reaper.

Knowledge of FCC regulations, broadcast, studio and transmission equipment used in broadcasting.

Ability to operate mixing console, mix sound, edit and train staff in proper studio/recording techniques.

Application

Send your letter, resume, and a list of references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.