Louisville Public Media, a dynamic and rapidly growing public media company, is seeking a Culture Editor to help lead digital content operations for its indie and classical music stations, as well as Do502, the city’s social calendar.

LPM operates three public radio stations: 89.3 WFPL-FM, an NPR news station; 90.5 WUOL-FM, a classical music station; and 91.9 WFPK-FM, a new music station. We run the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and the Ohio Valley ReSource, a three-state news collaborative. And we own and operate Do502, the city’s social calendar.

LPM is looking for an experienced culture journalist who can lead development of digital content across the web and social media for Do502, WFPK and WUOL. This person must have solid editorial judgment and a sense of trends in music and the arts, and be an innovative thinker. The ability to build and maintain a collaborative work environment is essential, as this person will coordinate some initiatives across other LPM departments.

The Culture Editor will oversee the staff of Do502 to ensure delivery of timely, accurate content via newsletters, the web and social media. This person will also work with the Program Directors at WFPK and WUOL to strategize and develop daily web and social media content for those platforms. And this person will be responsible for conceiving a suite of newsletters relating to music, culture, the arts and other LPM verticals and engagement efforts.

This person must have experience with common web content platforms and using social media as an editorial tool, and will be actively involved in LPM community engagement efforts.

Key Qualifications

Minimum of five years of professional journalism experience

High-quality clips and descriptions of your role in the work

Impeccable editorial judgment

Ability to manage multiple projects concurrently

Excellent communication skills

Broad interests in music, arts and culture

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Send your letter, resume, three work samples and three references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.