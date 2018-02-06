Louisville Public Media is seeking a Director of Development.

Background

Louisville Public Media (LPM) is an independent community supported non-profit serving our Louisville Metropolitan area with three distinct radio stations and an investigative newsroom. 89.3 WFPL News Louisville provides local, national and international news, public affairs and cultural programming. 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville is our city’s only classical music and fine arts radio station. 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville showcases independent, alternative music and an array of musical genres. The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting (KyCIR) shines the light of accountability on the people and institutions in power. Although LPM was formed as a three-way partnership in the 1990s, the stations individually trace their roots back to the 1950s. Today, the stations sustain an audience of more than 200,000 weekly listeners, and we reach more than 250,000 users via our digital platforms. LPM also serves as a community convener for public affairs and culture, presenting public panels and free concerts. The local community provides 90 percent of the funding for LPM’s annual budget of $6.5 million through memberships, grants and business sponsorships. LPM employs 60 full-time and part-time staff members, led by a President/General Manager who reports to a 20-member volunteer Board of Directors.

Duties of the Director of Development

The Director of Development leads the Development Department to raise nearly $3 million annually in memberships, major gifts and foundation grants. (A separate department manages business underwriting.) The Director is first and foremost the lead fundraising professional for LPM and should expect to be meeting daily with current and potential major contributors in order to cultivate, solicit and steward gifts. The Director must be articulate, poised and professional in all situations. The Director is expected to plan and execute all aspects of the Development Department, including but not limited to: major gifts, campaigns, grants, membership drives, reporting, membership recognition, direct mail campaigns, email communications, education and promotion through on-air presentations, fundraising and cultivation events, and board engagement. The Director must analyze data to increase support by regularly improving methods for cultivation, solicitation, stewardship, retention and increased giving from more than 13,000 members. Additionally, the Director must guide the planned giving program and meet regularly with potential legacy donors and their advisors. The Director works closely with the President/General Manager to support and guide all fundraising visits, and the Director is a member of the senior management team and is expected to display a commitment to helping other staff succeed. The Director is the key senior staff member to serve as liaison to the Board. The Director and the Development Department work closely with LPM Underwriting to provide the greatest benefit to both the clients and members, and to LPM. The Director supervises three full-time staff: Membership Manager, Sustainer Program Coordinator and Membership Associate. The Director reports to the President/General Manager.

Candidate Qualifications

The successful candidate for Director of Development will demonstrate:

Prior experience as a front-line fundraising professional that raised major gifts from individuals in support of a significant nonprofit organization. We prefer at least ten years experience in progressively more responsible positions that directly relate to the duties stated above.

Proven management experiences overseeing professional staff and volunteers, setting and achieving ambitious fundraising goals, and adhering to budgets. We prefer prior fundraising experience aligned to goals of at least $1 million or more in organizations where public charitable support accounts for at least half of the budget.

Demonstrated commitment to a career in fundraising and to the professional standards and ethics of fundraising, as well as a demonstrated ability to uphold the professional standards of confidentiality and workplace ethics that are essential to work in a public news organization.

A completed bachelors’ degree is required, additional post-graduate coursework in a related field is preferred.

Candidate Competencies

When we interview candidates and speak with their references, we are looking for demonstrated proof that the next Director of Development can:

Inspire, engage and influence others to embrace the mission of public media, to give generously of their time and financial resources, and to ask others to do the same;

Demonstrate excitement about and passion for public media among all audiences;

Strengthen relationships and build trust and respect with key donors;

Lead through action, keeping the vision of LPM at the forefront of fundraising work; and lead by example, giving staff and volunteers clear direction that affirms the underlying mission;

Drive execution by translating strategic goals into operational reality and holding all accountable to agreed-upon timelines and outcomes;

Resolve conflicts and build coalitions with sensitivity, integrity and follow-through;

Demonstrate humility, humor and heart in interactions with the staff, board, donors, volunteers, audience members and community; and

Communicate and articulate the mission in ways that will foster wider participation and respect for public media.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.

PLEASE CONTACT our Search Counsel by mail or email only, please:

Mark W. Rountree, VP and Partner

Ashley|Rountree and Associates

2525 Nelson Miller Parkway, Suite 106

Louisville, KY 40223

mrountree@ashleyrountree.com