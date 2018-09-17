If you’re a journalist who likes to explore unexpected angles, be creative with formats and cover all aspects of education and learning, Louisville Public Media wants to hear from you.

We’re hiring a reporter to join our thriving local newsroom at 89.3 WFPL News, our NPR affiliate, to cover education and learning.

Now is a fascinating time on the education beat in Louisville. The county’s school district — Jefferson County Public Schools — is the largest in Kentucky and is facing serious issues. It recently avoided a complete state takeover, but the district and state will be hammering out corrective action plans in the coming months.

Plus, charter schools are poised to open in the state, and the district is working to implement a brand new race and equity policy to address problems, including a persistent achievement gap and discipline disparities between white students and students of color.

There’s no shortage of breaking news on this beat, but we’re also looking for a reporter to tell the stories of people affected by educational issues in our city and state — teachers, parents and employers, and above all, students. You should also feel comfortable with data and filing open records requests, as well as making connections in all of Louisville’s diverse communities.

This is a daily beat, meaning you’ll file regular spots for radio and the web, as well as in-depth enterprise stories. You’ll collaborate with the WFPL News staff and our Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting on special projects and reports, as well as contribute to our news podcast, Recut.

Our Education Reporter should have some journalism experience, and experience with either education as a beat or public radio in general. Above all, we want to see an ability to identify key trends in beat reporting and news coverage, and to distill complex issues into understandable, conversational reports.

Besides being a great place to report on education, Louisville is a welcoming community with a thriving entrepreneurial scene, great food, amazing art and culture — and our bars stay open until 4 a.m. It’s still up for debate whether we’re located in the South or Midwest, but the city has the best parts of both regions.

Key qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Two years of professional daily news experience

Active social media posting as a journalist

Send your letter, resume, three work samples and three references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.