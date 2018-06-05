If you’re passionate about connecting people in our community through music, public conversations, and unique experiences, Louisville Public Media wants to hear from you.

We’re looking for someone to join a team at LPM that coordinates and executes marketing, events, and public conversations.

The Events and Special Projects Coordinator will work closely with our news, music, membership, and underwriting teams to create new events and assist with the execution of current events, from WFPK Waterfront Wednesdays to classical music education to Next Louisville conversations. To get this job, you must have experience in the planning and execution of public events of all sizes. This work demands someone who is organized, exhibits excellent problem-solving skills, and is able to think on their feet.

Louisville Public Media’s trio of public radio stations (89.3 WFPL News Louisville, 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville) is beloved in our city. And we run the city’s social calendar, Do502.com. You will work closely with an award-winning news operation that includes the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and the Ohio Valley ReSource news collaborative.

Key qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Experience in successful event planning and execution including the ability to lift, transport, set up, attend to, dismantle, and remove tables, chairs, small tent, and other items necessary for event execution

Knowledge of public event planning (obtaining permits, security, ticketing, and rentals)

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Team-oriented work style with strong relationship-building skills

Some experience in concert production is preferred

Reliable transportation and valid driver’s license with insurance

Send your letter, resume and three references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.