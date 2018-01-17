Executive Editor Stephen George appointed as interim president and general manager

Louisville Public Media announced today that the executive committee of the Board of Directors has appointed Stephen George, LPM’s executive editor, to serve as interim president and general manager, effective immediately. Michael Skoler has resigned his position as president and general manager to pursue other interests.

“The executive committee of the Board is pleased to appoint Stephen George as interim President and General Manager. Stephen has exhibited terrific leadership capabilities at LPM and in his previous roles, and we are pleased to entrust the leadership of the staff to him.” said Louisville Public Media Board Chair Todd Lowe. “We thank Michael for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Skoler joined LPM in 2016. He succeeded Donovan Reynolds, who retired earlier that year.

George has served as executive editor since 2015, overseeing content across all of LPM’s services.

“I thank Michael for his work on behalf of LPM and wish him well,” George said. “I look forward to our organization’s continued growth in serving our city, state and region.”