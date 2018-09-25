Help us name our alley!

Louisville Public Media, Weyland Ventures, and the Louisville Downtown Partnership have teamed up to beautify the alley space in between LPM and the Mercury Ballroom on South 4th St., complete with hanging lights and local art! We’ll be hosting a series of pop up events and performances in the space.

What do you think we should name it?

Weyland Ventures the developer of the Clay Commons District, which includes the Henry Clay Building, the Hilton Garden Inn, the Guthrie-Coke Lofts, and the Wright-Taylor building that now houses the Mercury Ballroom.