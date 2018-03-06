Host, All Things Considered

89.3 WFPL News Louisville

Louisville Public Media

The Afternoon/All Things Considered host on 89.3 WFPL is an important connector, bringing news from our community, country, and world to our listeners during one of our most important news magazines. Our hosts provide a warm, welcoming, and trustworthy presence weekday afternoons from 2-6pm, during a variety of news magazines and local newscasts.

We’re looking for someone with a substantial career in radio or television news, as a host or anchor, with a passion for the mission of public media. You should also have experience conducting live and recorded interviews, writing news scripts for broadcast, and making decisions about how to prioritize stories in the context of a newscast.

This position requires strong proficiency as a host/anchor and personality:

Ethical and trusted news sense

Steadiness and flexibility in high-pressure situations

Reliable troubleshooting skills, when technical issues arise

Collected, reassuring presence during difficult news events

Impartiality and unbiased tone during all newscasts and programs

Louisville Public Media’s trio of public radio stations is beloved in our city. At 89.3 WFPL, you’ll join an award-winning news operation that includes the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and the Ohio Valley ReSource news collaborative. We reach a statewide audience through the Kentucky Public Radio Network. And we run the city’s social calendar, Do502.

LPM offers a mission-driven environment that is open, dedicated, and fun. Louisville is a thriving, diverse, and affordable community with unparalleled food, music, art, and culture.

Key qualifications

10+ years as radio or television news host/anchor, commercial or non-commercial

Public reputation as a trusted personality

High-quality airchecks or clips (audio or video)

Send a cover letter, resume, three airchecks or clips, and three references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer, dedicated to racial, ethnic, LGBTQ, religious, economic and educational diversity.