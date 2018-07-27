The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting is hiring, and we are looking for a great investigative reporter who wants to join a committed, close-knit and hard-working team.

We have a strong track record of impactful, important stories since our launch five years ago. We’ve got even bigger plans for the next five. We’re looking for a candidate with unending curiosity, strong news judgment and a knack for making readers care. Equally important, we need a true collaborator who wants to self-initiate some stories, team up on others, join us for occasional community events and stay focused on the mission.

Just in the last year, we shined a spotlight on bad conditions in public housing, conducted a sweeping investigation into sexual harassment in public agencies and exposed local police collaborating with immigration officials. We’ve documented racial disparities in juvenile justice, covered a white supremacist’s attempt to gain political power in the region and told the tale of “The Pope’s Long Con.”

We require five years of full-time journalism experience and a proven track record of journalism with impact. Investigative chops and strong writing skills are necessary. You must appreciate data, be comfortable with documents and be well-versed in how to get both. Radio experience is a plus, but our Peabody Award-winning newsroom is happy to help you learn.

We offer a job in a lively newsroom in an enchanting city. The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting is based in Louisville, a welcoming community with a thriving entrepreneurial scene, great food, amazing art and culture – and our bars stay open until 4 a.m.

KyCIR is under the umbrella of Louisville Public Media and WFPL News. Our journalism runs online, on public radio, and regularly appears in newspapers and on news sites across the state. We adhere to the highest standards of journalistic integrity, transparency and disclosure. And we work collaboratively — both within Louisville Public Media and with distribution partners throughout the state.

Louisville Public Media runs a trio of public radio stations (news, classical and indie music) and is beloved in our city. It’s not unusual to see national touring acts stop in for a visit or for intimate performances in our studio, and we host popular events and concerts all year long. Louisville Public Media also runs the city’s social calendar, Do502.

